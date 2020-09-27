Hashgard Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.28 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $24.28 million and approximately $207,108.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

