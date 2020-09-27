HC Wainwright Raises Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $42.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.14.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 54.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 42.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 33.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

