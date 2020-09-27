HC Wainwright Raises Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $42.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.14.
NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 42.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 33.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
