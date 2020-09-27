Head to Head Analysis: 1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) vs. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and 1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Redfin and 1847 Goedeker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 4 6 8 0 2.22 1847 Goedeker 0 0 1 0 3.00

Redfin currently has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.37%. 1847 Goedeker has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.62%. Given 1847 Goedeker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1847 Goedeker is more favorable than Redfin.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and 1847 Goedeker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin -7.73% -20.93% -10.84% 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redfin and 1847 Goedeker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $779.80 million 6.06 -$80.81 million ($0.88) -54.01 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1847 Goedeker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redfin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Redfin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1847 Goedeker beats Redfin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

