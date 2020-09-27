Head-To-Head Analysis: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AdaptHealth and Option Care Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00 Option Care Health 0 0 6 0 3.00

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.24%. Option Care Health has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.91%. Given Option Care Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Risk & Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Option Care Health has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and Option Care Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 3.19 -$15.00 million $0.30 66.90 Option Care Health $2.31 billion 1.02 -$75.92 million ($0.19) -66.68

AdaptHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Option Care Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17% Option Care Health -3.10% -4.05% -1.39%

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

