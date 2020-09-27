Head-To-Head Analysis: Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS) & Vicor (OTCMKTS:VICR)

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) and Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Vicor shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Vicor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Defense Technology Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vicor and Defense Technology Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor $262.98 million 12.33 $14.10 million $0.34 221.38 Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vicor has higher revenue and earnings than Defense Technology Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Vicor and Defense Technology Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor 3.05% 3.47% 2.98% Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vicor has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Defense Technology Systems has a beta of -16.94, suggesting that its stock price is 1,794% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vicor and Defense Technology Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Defense Technology Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vicor currently has a consensus target price of $81.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%.

Summary

Vicor beats Defense Technology Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories. It also provides advanced power component products; and integrated circuits for use in various power management and power system applications, as well as custom power systems. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in the aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, industrial automation and equipment, instrumentation and test equipment, rail transportation, solid state lighting, telecommunications and networking infrastructure, and vehicles markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Defense Technology Systems

Defense Technology Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions. Its services includes Defense, Intelligence, Defense Systems & Software, Healthcare IT Solutions and National Services. The company was founded on January 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

