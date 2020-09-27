Head to Head Comparison: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get International Money Express alerts:

62.3% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for International Money Express and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 4 4 0 2.50 Pinduoduo 0 11 6 0 2.35

International Money Express currently has a consensus target price of $16.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Pinduoduo has a consensus target price of $73.18, suggesting a potential downside of 1.55%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Risk and Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 7.27% 55.77% 14.21% Pinduoduo -24.51% -35.73% -11.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Pinduoduo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $319.60 million 1.79 $19.61 million $0.82 18.29 Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 19.12 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -84.47

International Money Express has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Money Express beats Pinduoduo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.