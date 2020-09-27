Head to Head Contrast: California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) & One Group Hospitality (OTCMKTS:STKS)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get California Beach Restaurants alerts:

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Group Hospitality has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and One Group Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A One Group Hospitality $120.68 million 0.47 $20.83 million $0.10 19.40

One Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for California Beach Restaurants and One Group Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A One Group Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

One Group Hospitality has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.79%. Given One Group Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe One Group Hospitality is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and One Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A One Group Hospitality 9.74% -7.44% -1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

One Group Hospitality beats California Beach Restaurants on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK brand. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or managed or licensed 27 venues in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for California Beach Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Beach Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.