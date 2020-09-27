Head to Head Contrast: Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) vs. Western New England Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WNEB)

Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Eagle Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Financial Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 55.56%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Financial Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp 12.84% 4.19% 0.82% Western New England Bancorp 11.68% 4.67% 0.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Financial Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp $8.18 million 3.05 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 1.47 $13.35 million $0.51 10.29

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Eagle Financial Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans. It provides its services in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. The company operates through its two branches located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans secured by one-to-four and multi-family apartment buildings, office, industrial, or mixed-use facilities, or other commercial properties; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans secured by one-to-four family residential properties; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. It operates a network of 22 banking offices, 24 free-standing ATMs, and 24 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

