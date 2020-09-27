Head-To-Head Contrast: IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) vs. Credit One Financial (NASDAQ:COFI)

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IZEA Worldwide and Credit One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 1 0 2.50 Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

IZEA Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 48.75%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Credit One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -62.98% -48.81% -29.34% Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Credit One Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.96 million 2.49 -$7.29 million ($0.29) -3.36 Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Credit One Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IZEA Worldwide.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide beats Credit One Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells social sponsorship and content campaigns through sales team and self-service platforms, as well as through distribution relationships, such as resellers, affiliates, and white label partners. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About Credit One Financial

Credit One Financial, Inc. operates through its subsidiary, CEM International Ltd., which operates as an advertising agent to place and handle advertising. The company was founded on September 24, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

