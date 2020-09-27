Head-To-Head Contrast: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) vs. Its Competitors

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE: NAVB) is one of 30 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,385.19% -5,162.95% -211.04% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -971.44% -311.53% -44.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $660,000.00 -$10.95 million -3.59 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $346.45 million -$16.01 million 96.44

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 342 864 1083 100 2.39

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals rivals beat Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. Its CD206-targeted drug platform is applicable to a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), imaging and topical gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. In addition, the company offers NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled PET imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. Further, the company is developing diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications of its Manocept platform; and various therapeutic development programs. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a preclinical therapeutic research collaboration with IMV Inc. to explore the potential combinatory effect with their platform-based immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

