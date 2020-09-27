Head to Head Contrast: WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) vs. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR $4.87 billion 2.53 $343.00 million N/A N/A GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR $377.20 million 1.46 $103.90 million $0.49 4.02

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67 GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR beats GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable net working interest reserves of 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

