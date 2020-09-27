Head to Head Survey: Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) and Lululemon Athletica (NYSE:LULU)

Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

This table compares Dunxin Financial and Lululemon Athletica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial $18.39 million 0.82 $4.13 million N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica $3.98 billion 10.33 $645.60 million $4.93 63.97

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Dunxin Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dunxin Financial and Lululemon Athletica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunxin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lululemon Athletica 0 12 21 1 2.68

Lululemon Athletica has a consensus target price of $356.06, suggesting a potential upside of 12.91%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than Dunxin Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Dunxin Financial and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica 13.94% 29.52% 17.11%

Volatility and Risk

Dunxin Financial has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Dunxin Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Wuhan, China.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats and equipment, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com e-commerce site. As of February 3, 2019, it operated 440 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Singapore, France, Japan, Ireland, Sweden, South Korea, Germany, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.