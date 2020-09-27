Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. 1,569,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.21 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 91.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,758,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,531,000 after buying an additional 2,267,638 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth $47,489,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 59,733.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,899,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.