Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTLD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $8,288,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth about $6,714,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth about $6,591,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth about $5,701,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 60.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

