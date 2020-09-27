Helium Achieves Market Cap of $69.26 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00014835 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market capitalization of $69.26 million and $3.33 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006140 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00019707 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 49,720,141 coins and its circulating supply is 43,523,508 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.