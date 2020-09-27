Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLFFF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. Hellofresh has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

