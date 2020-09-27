Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €82.63 ($97.21).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €86.50 ($101.76) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €81.34.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

