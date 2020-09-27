Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

HRTG stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $288.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

