HEX (HEX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.30 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, HEX has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $1.30 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00074311 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001304 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000434 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042812 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00112882 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008354 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 347,345,444,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,301,167,559 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

