Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.16

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Hive has a market cap of $49.74 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001456 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001255 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00088025 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,831,103 coins and its circulating supply is 317,460,897 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.