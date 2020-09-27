HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HL Acquisitions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

LPRO stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. HL Acquisitions has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $23.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

