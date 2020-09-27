Homeros Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.72 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Homeros has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $226.35 million and $20.72 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00006706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00100608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00242955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01573204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00196704 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,393,136 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

