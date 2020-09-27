HOQU Price Down 41.4% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, BitForex and Cobinhood. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $143,643.22 and $683,985.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00243035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00099926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.01582296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00195807 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

