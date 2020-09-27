Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Now Covered by National Securities

National Securities started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HRZN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

