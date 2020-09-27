HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $469.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00043924 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,763.00 or 1.00252103 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00637328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.19 or 0.01287151 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005501 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00111515 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, C-Patex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

