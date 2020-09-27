Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an inline rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

HUBG opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 413,634 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $10,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 155.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 110,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

