HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $325.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded HubSpot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.55.

HUBS stock opened at $294.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $320.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.09 and a 200 day moving average of $206.93. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.06 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,363,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total value of $1,971,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,514,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,843 shares of company stock worth $8,232,316. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 35.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,657,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

