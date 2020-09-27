Hurify (HUR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, CoinMex and LATOKEN. In the last week, Hurify has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Hurify has a market capitalization of $76,809.03 and approximately $174.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.86 or 0.04621328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033585 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

Hurify (HUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, YoBit, Tidex and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

