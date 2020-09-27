Hush Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Hush has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $693,255.25 and approximately $42,429.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00514960 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00073990 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00053250 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000840 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,971,955 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.