Hydro Tops One Day Trading Volume of $329,277.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $329,277.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, CoinEx and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.96 or 0.04894682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034190 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

About Hydro

HYDRO is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinEx, BitMart, Fatbtc, IDEX, DEx.top, Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

