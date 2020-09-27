HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

HYRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.20.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 82.29% and a negative return on equity of 268.89%. On average, analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

