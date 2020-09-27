II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.25 Million

Brokerages expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce sales of $729.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $725.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $739.90 million. II-VI posted sales of $340.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIVI. Northland Securities cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.03.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,635 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 343.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 971,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 133.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,119,000 after purchasing an additional 619,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 256.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 388,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.05. 986,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,198. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88.

II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

