II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.03.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.21. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in II-VI by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,889 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 103.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 99,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

