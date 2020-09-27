ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0542 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $557,356.60 and approximately $1.07 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000904 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,284,781 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.