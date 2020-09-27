Imdex Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.10 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.21.
Imdex Company Profile
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Imdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imdex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.