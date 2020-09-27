Imdex Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.10 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.21.

Imdex Company Profile

Imdex Limited provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents drilling fluids, solids removal equipment, downhole instrumentation, and data management and analytical software for drilling optimization and geological modelling.

