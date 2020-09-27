Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Independence Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $118,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

