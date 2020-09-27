INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of INFORMA PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. INFORMA PLC/S has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

