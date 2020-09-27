Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 142.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

NYSE IIPR opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $130.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.