Insider Buying: Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Acquires $28,620.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Alex G. Morrison bought 18,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

UUUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

