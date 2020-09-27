Insider Buying: eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Insider Acquires £4,639.25 in Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Cheryl Calverley bought 92,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,639.25 ($6,062.00).

Shares of EVE stock opened at GBX 4.65 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.21. eve Sleep plc has a one year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of $12.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

eve Sleep (LON:EVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.48) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

