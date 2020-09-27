Insider Buying: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) CEO Acquires $11,990.00 in Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) CEO Paul M. Daily purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.95 per share, with a total value of $11,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,098 shares in the company, valued at $305,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SWX opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $92.09.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

