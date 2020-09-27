Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE INSP traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $127.41. 308,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $1,551,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,582.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $8,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,714 shares of company stock valued at $43,824,311 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.