Insula (ISLA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,939.00

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Insula token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00002840 BTC on popular exchanges. Insula has a market capitalization of $190,435.47 and approximately $4,939.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insula has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00074395 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001304 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000438 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042802 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00110948 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,885 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

