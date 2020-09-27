INT Chain Price Tops $0.0240 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Ethfinex, Allcoin and OKEx Korea. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043281 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.77 or 0.04873737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033949 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, CoinEgg, Allcoin and OKEx Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

