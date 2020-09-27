INT (INT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, INT has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

INT Coin Profile

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

INT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

