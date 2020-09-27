Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Intel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,509 shares of company stock valued at $785,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

