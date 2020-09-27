Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 55,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $2,957,435.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 669,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,863,436 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

