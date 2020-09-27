Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

ISNPY opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.