Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Investar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Investar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Investar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of ISTR opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Investar has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Analysts expect that Investar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Investar by 43.8% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 574,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 12.2% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 296.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 78,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $824,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

