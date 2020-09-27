IOST Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, IOST has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $88.31 million and approximately $29.59 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BigONE, OTCBTC and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043014 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.34 or 0.04649138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,110,860,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,182,320,387 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BitMart, Koinex, HitBTC, Bitrue, Bitkub, Vebitcoin, WazirX, BigONE, CoinBene, Ethfinex, OKEx, IDAX, Coineal, DigiFinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ABCC, IDEX, DragonEX, Livecoin, GOPAX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Huobi, CoinZest, Zebpay, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Upbit, Bithumb, BitMax, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

